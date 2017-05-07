Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

Please follow and like us:

Coming off their 10-9 loss to No. 1 Maryland in the Big Ten tournament finals, Ohio State (13-4) has been selected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament. The Buckeyes will host Patriot League champion Loyola (Md.) (10-5) on Sunday.

This is the sixth NCAA tournament appearance for OSU, third under coach Nick Myers.

The Buckeyes received three goals from freshman attacker Tre Leclaire on Saturday, but the team lost to Maryland in the finals of the Big Ten tournament. Junior midfielder Connor Kelly had five goals for the Terrapins.

Loyola is coming off its third Patriot League tournament title in four years, and its third regular-season title over that same time span. The Greyhounds will be making their 20th appearance into the tournament and sixth since 2010.

The game will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday in Ohio Stadium. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Johns Hopkins/Duke matchup.