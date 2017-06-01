Local band, Fashion Week, talks growth and third EP

Please follow and like us:

Local alternative band, Fashion Week, is set to make its Big Room Bar debut this weekend before heading to Nashville to record its next EP.

Made up of lead vocalist and guitarist Jason Turner; guitarist Tyler Earnest, and bassist Andrew Lee, the band got its start in 2013 after the release of its first EP, “Darker Things.”

Now four years later, Fashion Week has opened for national touring bands, like former alternative group Churchill, has just released a third EP, “Murfreesboro” and is set to head to Nashville to record a fourth.

The group’s music, Turner said, has taken a turn for the better over the years, mostly because its members have grown closer.

“I think one major difference now is that we’ve really dialed into our band’s sound and how we like to record music,” Turner said. “When we recorded our first EP we’d only been playing together a few weeks. If you listen to that first EP, ‘Darker Things,’ and our most recent EP, ‘Murfreesboro,’ they sound very different –– partly because our sound has evolved since then, but also because we’ve been playing together for four years now.”

The alternative, indie-rock band has been influenced by a variety of groups such as the iconic band, Radiohead, and more modern groups like Cage The Elephant and Arcade Fire.

Despite its music’s modern influences, Fashion Week has remained traditional when it comes to making music. Earnest said it’s important for them to track all of their music live.

“We don’t play with tracks at all, it’s pretty much all live at this point,” he said. “When we record we do overdubs, but we typically try to track live as much as we can — at least for the main part of the tracks.”

Fashion Week’s vision has also evolved in the past four years. Turner said now more than ever, the band’s goal is to play throughout the Midwest, not just 10 or so shows in Columbus each year.

Even so, Turner said its hometown shows are all the more special.

“Our next Columbus show is going to be at the end of September, so not super long (from June),” Turner said. “But we’re only playing in Columbus two to three times a year now, so we really want to focus on making our in-town shows special events.”

As the band continues to grow, Turner said he sees big things in its future, moving beyond just live music and hopefully into the on-screen music industry.

“In the next few years I hope we have a solid fan base in and around Ohio and I hope to hear some of our songs in movies and TV shows,” he said. “So touring more, playing bigger shows and maybe opening for Arcade Fire or The National—if we can do those things we’ll be very happy.”

Fashion Week will perform at the Big Room Bar at 1036 S. Front St. on June 3 at 7 p.m.