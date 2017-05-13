Home » Sports » Basketball » Men’s basketball: JaQuan Lyle no longer with team

By : hass-hill.1@osu.edu May 13, 2017 0

Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle has quit the team after two season with the Buckeyes. Credit: Lantern File Photo

Ohio State junior guard JaQuan Lyle quit the team on April 11, a spokesman for Ohio State confirmed. This revelation comes just hours after The Lantern reported Lyle was taken into custody after punching a police car.

Saturday morning, Lyle was taken into custody and charged with three misdemeanors – public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct – Saturday morning at 2:09 a.m. in his hometown of Evansville, Indiana, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department. He later posted bail.

Lyle averaged 11.4 points per game last season, the third-highest total for the Buckeyes. He played in 31 games, starting 23 and averaging 29.3 minutes per game.

With Lyle’s departure, all five members of the 2015 recruiting class have exited the program.

