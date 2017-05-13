Men’s Basketball: Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle taken into custody Saturday morning

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State junior guard JaQuan Lyle was taken into custody in his hometown of Evansville, Indiana, at 2:09 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office’s booking records. He was released on $150 bond.

According to a police report obtained by The Lantern, a police officer asked a black male, later identified as Lyle, to leave after observing him stumbling through crowd and bumping into people at Piston’s Bar & Grill. On the way out, he punched the front door and was told he would not be allowed back in. Then, he walked over to a police car and punched it while officers stood just a few feet away, according to the report. Police arrested him and transported transported him to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Facility where he was charged.

All three charges are class B misdemeanors. In Indiana, the maximum punishment for a class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Lyle played in 31 games last season, making 23 starts and averaging 29.3 minutes per game. He ranked third on the team in scoring as he averaged 11.4 points per game and recorded a team-high 142 assists.

247Sports first reported Lyle being taken into custody.

Updated 2:41 p.m.: The article has been updated with information in the police report.