Men’s lacrosse: Ohio State defeats Loyola Maryland to advance to quarterfinals of NCAA tournament

The No. 3 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team is moving on to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament after taking down Loyola Maryland 7-4 in Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (14-4) failed to score at least nine goals for the first time since April 2, but freshman midfielder Tre Leclaire’s three goals were enough to lift OSU past the Greyhounds (10-6). Redshirt senior goalie Tom Carey made 12 saves on 16 shots on goal.

First quarter

It took nearly seven minutes for either team to get on the scoreboard. Unsurprisingly, Leclaire — the team’s leading scorer and Big Ten Freshman of the Year — was the first to strike with 8:09 remaining on the clock. It was his 42nd of the year.

Later, sophomore midfielder Logan Maccani made a move toward the goal from behind the net and found junior attack Colin Chell in the middle of the defense for a one-timer to give the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead before the end of the first.

Second quarter

Loyola put immense pressure on the Buckeye attack, leading to 11 turnovers from the Scarlet and Gray, and the Greyhounds cranked up the offense as well.

They had eight shots on goal in the second quarter compared to three in the first, but only found the back of the net twice as Carey made six saves in the quarter.

Loyola midfielder Romar Dennis scooped up a rebound in front of Carey and sent it home for his 17th of the season and put the Greyhounds on the board. A little over a minute later, senior attack Austin Shanks scored in front of the net on the man-up with the assist going to senior attack Eric Fannell.

Loyola midfielder Jared Mintzlaff tacked on one more goal with 7:01 remaining in the half to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Third quarter

The two sides played a slow-paced first half, but showed a sense of urgency in the third.

Fannell tallied his 29th goal of the year in the first three minutes of the quarter before Patriot League Player of the Year Pat Spencer finally put one past Carey from 6 yards out for this 28th of the season.

Off the faceoff, OSU secured possession until Leclaire rifled one past Loyola goalie Jacob Stover to put OSU back up 5-3.

At the 4:11 mark, leading by just one after a goal by Loyola attack Zack Sirico, Leclaire came through again to cap his hat trick and give OSU a 6-4 advantage.

Fourth quarter

While there was a lack of scoring, there was no absence of drama. Loyola outshot the Buckeyes 9-1 on the final frame, but Carey remained stellar in the cage.

With 12 seconds left, sophomore attack Jack Jasinski scored his first of the game and removed any doubt of who would advance to play Duke in the quarterfinals next Saturday.