Men’s tennis: Justin Kronauge named ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year

For the second time in as many days, an Ohio State tennis coach has been recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

OSU men’s tennis assistant coach Justin Kronauge was named ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year Wednesday, coming just a day after Buckeyes’ women’s tennis head coach Melissa Schaub was named Wilson/ITA Coach of the Year.

Kronauge is one of two assistant men’s tennis coaches to receive the honor in 2017, along with Virginia assistant coach Dustin Taylor. He was also named ITA Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.

Under the leadership of Kronauge, the Buckeyes made an NCAA tournament run to the semifinals, where they lost to UVA 4-2 in 2017. His team also finished the year undefeated in Big Ten play (11-0), and came away with both its 12th straight conference regular season title and 12th overall conference tournament title.