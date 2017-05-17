Ohio State student life reinstates suspended sorority, overrules sorority vote

Please follow and like us:

Kappa Kappa Gamma is returning to Ohio State after more than two years of suspension following a hazing incident in April 2015, and despite other campus sororities voting against reinstating the Beta Nu chapter less than a month ago.

The OSU Office of Student Life decided to reinstate KKG on Wednesday following the expiration of the chapter’s suspension on May 7 and the completion of student conduct code sanctions.

In April, a majority of representatives from OSU’s Panhellenic Association-governed sororities voted not to reinstate KKG in the spring semester of 2018 — nine against, seven for reinstatement. However, the decision for reinstatement was reserved for student life because the sorority’s chapter was not suspended by PHA, but by OSU student life.

KKG headquarters sent a press release which read “all sanctions from Ohio State’s Student conduct office are complete as assessed, and Ohio State’s administration has determined Kappa may return to campus. Additionally, Fraternity Council has voted to remove Beta Nu Chapter from suspension, allowing the chapter to be re-established next calendar year.”

With the reinstatement of KKG to OSU, PHA can now expand on campus, according to a recolonization agreement made following the suspension of the chapter in 2015.

Kate Butler, associate director of sorority and fraternity life at OSU, did not return a request for comment at the time of publication.