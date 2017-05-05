Gallery: Ohio State men’s volleyball defeats Hawai’i 3-0 in the 2017 NCAA tournament

Ohio State redshirt senior middle blocker Driss Guessous and senior opposite hitter Miles Johnson block a shot from Hawai'i in the 2017 NCAA tournament on Thursday. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
Ohio State junior outside hitter Maxime Hervoir sends a shot over the net in the 2017 NCAA tournament. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Blake Leeson celebrates a point with his teammates in the 2017 NCAA tournament. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
Redshirt senior middle blocker Driss Guessous spikes the ball during the 2017 NCAA tournament on Thursday. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
Junior outside hitter Nicolas Szerszen serves the ball in the 2017 NCAA tournament on Thursday. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
Freshman outside hitter Tyler Alter sets a ball in the 2017 NCAA tournament on Thursday. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
Ohio State celebrates its 3-0 win against Hawai'i in the 2017 NCAA tournament on Thursday. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager