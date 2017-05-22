Police investigation finds threat made to campus not credible

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State Division of Police received a threat of violence against campus early Monday morning, but its immediate investigation deemed it not credible.

In an early-morning release, police said suspects made multiple “unsubstantiated threats,” including one to “shoot up campus” and to place bombs in bags around campus, specifically one near a library entrance.

University police received information about the threat from the Columbus Division of Police around 2 a.m. and quickly responded to the tip, according to the release. It found “an unidentified bag” near the 18th Avenue Library which was inspected and cleared, police said.

The library was evacuated out of “an abundance of caution,” police said, and as a precautionary measure, all other libraries were searched; nothing was found. University police also said it will remain visible across campus.

OSU Emergency Management and Fire Prevention tweeted about the incident at 5:13 a.m., offering the public its first information on the incident. The release was sent at 8:49 a.m.

As precaution, @OSUPOLICE evacuated & searched 18th Ave Library in response to bomb threat.Area cleared.No credible threat at this time. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) May 22, 2017

Monday’s incident is the second time since Oct. 2015 that university police have been alerted of an unsubstantiated threat of violence. On Oct. 27, 2015, police investigated a threat made online. It was also found not credible.

OSU police asked that anyone with information pertaining to Monday’s threat contact it at (614) 292-2121 or Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545. Anonymous tips can also be reported by calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS or the University Crime Stoppers Tips line at (614) 247-TIPS.