Thompson Library evacuated after suspicious letter found

The Ohio State University Police Division evacuated a small area of Thompson Library after a suspicious letter was found on Monday around 2 p.m., according to a tweet sent by the OSUPD Twitter account at 2:03 p.m..

A later tweet stated the evacuation was not related to an earlier incident that occurred on Monday, which involved the investigation of unsubstantiated threats of violence made by suspects. The threat specifically mentioned an entrance to a library as a target.

A representative of OSUPD said that they, along with the Columbus Police Division and a HAZMAT team, are at the scene conducting an investigation.

A public safety notice was released to students at 8:49 a.m. by email informing them of the threat of violence made against campus. The release said the 18th Avenue Library was evacuated while police investigated a bag found at the location. The bag was later cleared by police.

The library has since been declared safe and clear by OSU Emergency Management, per their Twitter.

All clear given at Thompson Library. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) May 22, 2017

This is the second time since Oct. 2015 that university police have been alerted of an unsubstantiated threat of violence. On Oct. 27, 2015, police investigated a threat made online. It was also found not credible. A police spokesman said in an email that OSUPD has “no reason to believe” the incident on Monday morning is related to the 2015 threat.

OSU police asked that anyone with information pertaining to Monday’s threat contact it at (614) 292-2121 or Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545. Anonymous tips can also be reported by calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS or the University Crime Stoppers Tips line at (614) 247-TIPS.

Update, 4:15 p.m.: This article was updated to include information on Thompson Library being cleared and deemed safe for re-entry, as tweeted out by OSU Emergency Management.