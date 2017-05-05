Trial date set for Reagan Tokes case

Please follow and like us:

The trial date for Brian Lee Golsby has been set for Feb. 23, 2018, as determined in a private status conference which took place Friday afternoon.

According to court documents, Golsby waived the right to a speedy trial, which would grant him the right to be tried on or before May 12, 2017.

On April 3, Golsby was given an 18-count indictment by a grand jury in relation to the Feb. 8 robbery, rape and murder of Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology. He is also being tried in connected to a string of robberies in German Village.

Golsby pled not guilty to all indictments.

Golsby has been held without bond since that date. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

Tokes was last seen leaving Bodega Cafe in the Short North after her Feb. 8 evening shift. Her body was found later at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City with gunshot wounds.

Documents filed by prosecuting attorney Ron O’Brien on May 1 indicate the intended use of evidence including Cota footage showing Golsby boarding a bus to Ohio State campus on the night of Tokes’ disappearance.

Also included in evidence submitted is video footage from Bodega Cafe, photos of Golsby throughout Columbus on Feb. 8 and interview recordings of the defendant.

After the death penalty announcement, the Tokes family released a statement pointing to what they called a broken system as reason for Tokes’ death.

“We cling to our steadfast faith for the strength and guidance to persevere for justice, no matter how difficult the journey is,” the statement read. “In addition, we will continue to seek out and fight for change to the system. Based on the facts, the system is severely broken. Our daughter suffered and lost her life as a result.”

Tokes would have graduated on Sunday, along with 11,500 other graduates-to-be. Last month, the Ohio State Board of Trustees voted to award Tokes and two other students posthumous degrees.

Her family will be in attendance to accept the degree in her honor.