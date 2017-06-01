What’s up: June 1-7: Markets, galleries and summer music all around Columbus

Thursday, June 1

COSI After Dark, 5:30 p.m. at the Center of Science and Industry, 333 W. Broad St. The science center opens late for an adults-only night. Enjoy special-themed events and a cash-only bar dedicated to this month’s theme, “Art.” Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door. The event is 21 and up.

Speak Easy, 7 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St. Guests will enjoy live storytelling and the chance to grab the microphone themselves. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Friday, June 2

Fashion Week, 7 p.m. at the Big Room Bar, 1036 S. Front St. The local alternative-rock group will perform music from its recently released third EP.

Eli Young Band, 7 p.m. at The Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St. The country music four-piece will perform with opener Jameson Rodgers. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, not including fees, on eventbrite.com.

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

Rhythm on the River, 7:30 p.m. at Bicentennial Performing Arts Pavilion on the Scioto Mile. Enjoy free music and dance performances by touring artists and local art organizations on select Fridays throughout the summer.

Saturday, June 3

The 1975, 6:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The British rock band is back to perform in Columbus, along with openers Pale Waves and Colouring. Tickets start at $68.58 including fees and are available on Ticketmaster.

Gallery Hop, 4 p.m. in the Short North Arts District. Explore Columbus’ art scene with an evening of gallery exhibitions, street performances and the many restaurants and bars the district has to offer.

“The Rocky Horror Broadway Picture Show,” 11:30 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema and Drafthouse, 3055 Indianola Ave. The Fishnet Mafia presents one of the biggest renditions of the legendary show in this two-day event. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Retired Plant Sale, 9 a.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Visitors can purchase a wide variety of plants, include plants cultivated in the conservatory’s collection.

Sunday, June 4

Everclear, 6:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The Portland, Oregon rock group is set to perform alongside Texan rock band Fastball. Tickets are $26 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Made Local Marketplace Summer Show, 12 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy. Shop local from more than 100 Ohio makers inside the mall. Admission is free.



Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Located in the North Market’s outdoor pavilion, the first picnic of the summer will showcase handmade and vintage fine art and jewelry from local vendors. The market will run every Sunday through October.

Monday, June 5

“Two Weeks Notice” Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m. at Four String Brewing Company, 985 W. 6th Ave. The show features comedians John Phillips and Georgia Barnes, and pizza and beer deals throughout the night. Admission is free.

Tuesday, June 6

Acoustic Living Room Show, 8 p.m. Richard Buckner will perform in the latest living room show presented by Undertow. Attendees will receive the full address after purchasing their tickets. Tickets are $20 at undertowtickets.com.

“Slammin” Comedy Showcase, 8:30 p.m. at Slammers, 202 E. Long St. Strange Loop Comedy presents its monthly standup show with a lineup of all new comedians. Admission is free.

Wednesday, June 7

IKEA grand opening, 9 a.m. at the brand new location, 1900 Ikea way. The Swedish megastore will open the doors to its second Ohio store, and 44th in the U.S. with a variety of opening events.