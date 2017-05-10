What’s Up May 11-17: Concerts, Comedy and Craft Beer

Please follow and like us:

Thursday, May 11

True Crime journalist Amber Hunt and “Accused,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. Author and Cincinnati Enquirer reporter discusses her podcast, “Accused,” followed by a screening of “The Central Park Five.” Admission is $6 for students, $8 for general public.

Sassy Do Bringing the FUN to You, 7 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St. Columbus Unscripted improv show features resident all-female comedy group Sassy Do and guest comedian Ty Brunetti. Admission is $5.

Mister Moon, doors open at 8:30 p.m. at Ace of Cups, 2619 N. High St. The culternative band is set to perform with Go Analog, Sussman Can’t Sleep and Fields and Planes. Admission is $5 at the door for ages 18+.

Spoon, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The indie-rock band is set to perform. Tickets are $37.60 including fees on Ticketmaster.

Friday, May 12

Columbus Craft Beer Week begins. Appreciate local beers throughout Columbus, the event runs through May 20.

“Riverdance”: the 20th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre. The international Irish dance show features an exciting blend of dance, music and song for all ages. Shows run through May 14, with tickets ranging between $39 and $69 not including fees and are available on Ticketmaster.

New Kids On The Block, 7:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. A follow-up to the 2013 Package Tour, the performance will also feature Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men. The Total Package Tour kicks off in Columbus and tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Saturday, May 13

Found Footage Festival, 8 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. Presented in conjunction with Flyover Fest, curators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher present VHS tapes found at thrift stores across the nation. Admission is $10 for students, $12 for general public.

Moonlight Market, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Gay St. The monthly event runs every second Saturday between April and October for extended hours. The market features local businesses and more than 100 street vendors. Admission is free.

Sunday, May 14

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The American rock band formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s is set to perform. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Mother’s Day Concert, 12 p.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. This mother’s day, treat your special lady to a performance by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s woodwind trio. Admission is $14 for adults and $11 for students.

Clothing Swap!, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seventh Son Brewing, 1101 N. 4th St. If you’re looking to donate some old clothes and get some new ones, Seventh Son will be hosting a clothing swap as part of craft beer week. Participants are asked to bring 10 items to swap and $10 to take part. All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood.

Monday, May 15

Two Week Notice comedy showcase, 7 p.m. at Four String Brewing Company, 985 W. 6th Ave. Curated by comedians Johnny Phillips and Georgia Barnes, the third installment of this comedy showcase features a lineup of performers. Admission is free.

Tuesday, May 16

Chance the Rapper, 8 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. The Grammy award winner and self-made rapper and producer from Chicago is set to stop in Columbus on his “Coloring Book” tour. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Beer and ice cream pairing, featuring Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Land-Grant Taproom, 424 W. Town St. As part of Columbus Craft Beer Week, the Columbus-based companies team up to take visitors on a beer and ice cream flavored journey.

Wednesday, May 17

Cirque Du Soleil: “OVO,” 7:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The Canadian entertainment company features its latest circus show with a theme about life and the ecosystem. Performances run through May 21. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Diamond Head, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at Ace of Cups, 2619 N. High St. The heavy-metal band from across the pond is set to take the stage. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door for ages 18+.

The Orwells, doors open at 7:00 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The rock band is set to perform with opener The Walters. Tickets are $18 in advance and $21 at the door for all ages.