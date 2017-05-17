What’s Up: May 18-24: Summer festival season kicks off

Please follow and like us:

Thursday, May 18

International Sports Film Festival of Ohio at Gateway Film Center, 1550 N. High St. The first year of ISFFO will include nine films and four post-film panel discussions over three days. Tickets are available at the Gateway Film Center’s website.

TECH N9NE, doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The Missouri-born rapper and producer will be performing. Tickets are $34.10 including fees on Ticketmaster.

Columbus Craft Beer Week will still be going on at several spots around the city until May 20.

Friday, May 19

Columbus Psych Fest 7, 4 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The festival will highlight the best of central Ohio Psychedelia and will feature musicians and artists from around the city. Admission is free.

Easton Food Fest, 11 a.m. at Easton Town Center. Now in its third year, the event will feature three days of festivities, including nearly 20 food truck options on Friday, a pub crawl around Easton on Saturday and desserts on the town square on Sunday. There will also be live music. Admission is free.

Warpaint, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall. The all-female indie-rock band will be performing. Tickets are $22 on Ticketmaster and at the door.

Rock on the Range, doors open at 11 a.m. at Mapfre Stadium. The three-day rock festival will host a lineup of 60 bands from across the country. General admission weekend tickets can be purchased at the events’ website, starting at $169.50.

Saturday, May 20

Vijay Iyer Sextet, 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. The acclaimed jazz pianist will be returning to the Wexner Center to perform with his sextet. Tickets are $13 for students and $25 for the general public at the Wexner Center.

Endangered Species Day, 11 a.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St. Celebrate the opening of Topiaries at the conservatory, meet animal ambassadors from the Ohio Wildlife Center and learn about the endangered species of Ohio. Admission is free.

Hippo Campus, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall. The Minnesota-based indie-rock band will be performing. Tickets will be $17 in advance on Ticketmaster and $20 at the door.

Village Valuables, all day in German Village. Bargain hunters from across central Ohio will gather for the city’s biggest yard-sale day. Residents will set up on sidewalks and in their yards and garages. Admission is free and open to the public.

Sunday, May 21

Steve Martin & Martin Short, 7:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre. The musical-comedy duo will perform a mixture of stand-up and bluegrass melodies. Tickets start at $69.50 plus fees and are available on Ticketmaster.

Monday, May 22

Columbus Art Walks and Landmark Talks, 7 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan library, 1442 Livingston Ave. The Greater Columbus Arts Council and Columbus Public Health have partnered to provide hour-long guided tours of the art, history and architecture of Columbus’ neighborhoods. Admission is free.

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears Tour, 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. Rock ‘n’ roll hall of famers Hall & Oates will perform with multi-platinum selling rock band Tears for Fears as part of their co-headlining summer tour. Tickets start at $35 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Tuesday, May 23

Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band, 7 p.m. at the Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The eight-piece, blue-eyed-soul group will be performing. Tickets are $10 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, May 24

The Legendary Shack Shakers, 8 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The Kentucky-based rockabilly-blues band will perform alongside Texan country artist Jesse Dayton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on the day of the show, and are available at Used Kids Records, Magnolia Thunderpussy Records, Rumba Cafe and online at Ticketweb.