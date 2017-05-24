What’s Up: May 25-31: Culture and concerts this week in Columbus

Thursday, May 25

Thirsty Thursday and College ID Night, 6:35 p.m. at Huntington Park. Sit back and watch the Columbus Clippers face off against the Scranton Wilkes Barre RailRiders. College students will receive a reserved seat ticket to the game and $5 in Clippers Cash to use on food, drinks or merchandise. Thursday deals will also include drink specials all game long. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth on gameday or by calling 614-462-2757.

“Panique,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. The film revolves around the story of a woman who was murdered in a Paris churchyard. Admission to the screening is $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

Actors’ Theatre presents “Julius Caesar,” 8 p.m. at Schiller Park Amphitheater, 1000 City Park Ave. Shakespeare’s classic drama will be presented in a modern setting. The production goes on Thursday through Sunday until June 18. Admission is free and open to the public.

Happyness with Comrade Question and Secret Bad Boy, 8:30 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The alternative musicians are set to perform. Tickets are $5 on Ticketweb. Guests under 21 will pay an additional $2 at the door.

Friday, May 26

“A Song for Bowie,” doors open at 8 p.m. at King Avenue 5, 945 King Ave. Local music group Hebdo presents this two-night tribute to David Bowie, featuring performances by Columbus natives Popgun and a variety of guest singers and musicians. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Saturday, May 27

Columbus Asian Festival, 10 a.m to 8 p.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St. Columbus’ Asian heritage will be on display at Franklin Park and will feature food, dance, sports and music from across Asia. The festival will be going on through May 28. Admission is free and open to the public.

Franz Ferdinand, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The Scottish rock band is set to perform, alongside opener Omni. Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Sunday, May 28

City and Colour, 8 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform his acoustic and folk music alongside a rotating number of indie rock musicians. Tickets are $35 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Midwest Holiday Antique Show, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The show will be a one-stop shop for antiques and vintage decorations for any holiday. Admission is free.

Ankara Bazaar, 2 p.m. at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Dr. The event brings African fashion, food and culture to Columbus in a day-long market with a pop-up fashion show.

Monday, May 29

Blooms and Butterflies, 11 a.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St. Hundreds of butterflies fly freely in the Pacific Island Water Garden. Admission is $11 for students.

Tuesday, May 30

Engineering Utopia, at the Urban Arts Space, 50 W. Town St. The exhibition will highlight interactions between artists and engineers with a focus on specific collaborations happening at Ohio State. The exhibition will be open until July 15. Admission is free and open to the public.

Norah Jones, 8 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. The award-winning singer brings her jazzy world tour to Columbus. Tickets start at $55.50 including fees on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, May 31

Old Crow Medicine Show, 7:30 p.m. at Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave. The Americana string band from Nashville is set to take the stage. Tickets are $35 plus fees on Ticketmaster.