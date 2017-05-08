Women’s gymnastics coach Carey Fagan named Ohio State Assistant Athletics Director

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State women’s gymnastics coach Carey Fagan is moving on from coaching and will become OSU’s Assistant Athletics Director for Sport Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being, the university announced on Monday.

In her new role, Fagan will be assigned sports to oversee, act as a mentor for student-athletes and coaches and provide guidance and education while maintaining awareness of team cultures and dynamics, the press release said.

“Although it was a difficult decision to leave coaching, this is truly an opportunity of a lifetime and I am extremely excited and grateful to be a part of (OSU Senior Vice President and Athletics Director) Gene (Smith)’s vision for our department,” Fagan said in a statement.

Fagan spent 13 years coaching the women’s gymnastics team and was named Big Ten coach of the year twice in her tenure. In 2012, OSU reached the NCAA National Championships for the first time in 23 years and she was named NACGC/W National Coach of the Year.

In Fagan’s final season as coach, OSU placed fifth at the NCAA Champaign Regional.

She is replacing former assistant athletics director Martin Jarmond who was hired as Boston College’s Director of Athletics last month.

“She has built this program into a constant contender in the Big Ten and the NCAA overall,” said OSU Associate Athletics Director for Sport Administration Shaun Richard in a statement. “She is leaving the program in great shape for the next leader.”