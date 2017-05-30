Women’s gymnastics: Meredith Paulicivic hired as new head coach

Please follow and like us:

After serving as assistant coach for the University of Utah’s women’s gymnastics program, Meredith Paulicivic will now take the reins of Ohio State’s team, the university announced Tuesday.

The hiring of Paulicivic comes nearly a month after former women’s gymnastics head coach Carey Fagan was promoted to assistant athletics director for OSU.

“I am thrilled to be named head coach at The Ohio State University,” Paulicivic said in a statement. “It’s a prestigious honor to lead this program and opportunities like this do not come around often.”

Paulicivic helped lead the Utes to a Pac-12 team championship in 2017 and fifth-place finish in the NCAA championships. She served as the primary vault coach while at Utah.

Prior to her time with Utah, she was the assistant coach at Arizona in 2015 and served as a head coach of a club program in the Southern California Elite Gym from 2007-2014, and assistant coach from 1997-2006. While coaching at SCEGA, she coached Rachel Tidd, a three-year U.S. National Team member and won a bronze medal with the U.S. World Championships team in 2001.

During her playing career at Utah, she was a three-time on vault All-American. She competed for a pair of Utah NCAA championship-winning teams in 1992 and 1994.