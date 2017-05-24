Women’s tennis: Melissa Schaub named ITA National Coach of the Year

Please follow and like us:

Melissa Schaub is going to need to make some more room on her trophy shelf.

The Ohio State women’s tennis coach was named the Wilson/Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Coach of the Year by the ITA on Tuesday.

Schaub led her team to a 32-3 overall record in 2017, with the team’s season ending in the semifinals of the NCAA Championship in a 4-3 loss to No. 7 Stanford. Those 32 wins represent a program record for most wins in a season in a year that also set records for longest win streak (18), home wins (17) and shutouts (23).

Her squad went undefeated (11-0) in the Big Ten, winning both the conference regular-season and tournament championship for the second straight season.

This latest award comes after she was named ITA Midwest Region Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year. She had also been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year this season, marking the third straight season she has been honored with the title.