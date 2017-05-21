Women’s tennis: Ohio State advances to first-ever NCAA semifinal appearance

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State women’s tennis team punched its first-ever ticket to the national semifinals Sunday.

The No. 3 seed Buckeyes (32-2) dominated No. 6 Texas Tech (27-5) 4-0 in the NCAA quarterfinals in Athens, Georgia. After OSU earned the doubles point, senior Ferney Angeles Paz, senior Miho Kowase and junior Anna Sanford won their matches to seal a date with No. 7 Stanford in the NCAA final four.

OSU has dropped just one point during its NCAA tournament run, which came in the round of 16 against South Carolina. The Buckeyes haven’t lost a match since March 14 against No. 1 Florida. Including Sunday’s victory over Texas Tech, the Buckeyes have swept 13 of their last 15 matches.

OSU is set to play Stanford on Monday in Athens, Georgia, for a berth into the national finals on Tuesday.

Buckeyes win! Ohio State 4, TTU 0. Ohio State advances to the @NCAATennis semifinals for the first time in program history! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bKd28yczMd — Ohio State W Tennis (@OhioState_WTEN) May 21, 2017