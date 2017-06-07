Board of Trustees recognize new members in governance meeting

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State Board of Trustees recognized the appointments of two new trustee members and discussed amendments to the current bylaws in a governance meeting held Wednesday morning.

The meeting, led by Board member and vice chair Dr. Janet Reid, began with the welcoming of the two new appointments.

John Zeiger, OSU graduate and nationally recognized Columbus lawyer, was appointed to the board by Ohio Governor John Kasich on May 15.

“I appreciate the opportunity and I appreciate the faith that the governor has placed in me,” Zeiger said. “Being on this campus, the vastness of the university came back to me. I’m going to do my best to serve this university.”

Third-year Jordan Moseley sat in his first meeting as the new undergraduate student trustee. Moseley is a public management, leadership and policy major with a specialization in education policy in the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, and is the second undergraduate student trustee to have voting privileges on the Board.

“I’m honored to be sitting at the table, and I’m thankful to Lydia and Halie for the smooth, supportive selection process,” Moseley said. “I certainly have large shoes to fill, but I am excited for this phenomenal opportunity to serve Ohio State.”

After the introductions of new appointments were made, an open discussion took place to consider different methods of development for the new trustees to ease them into their appointments.

Ideas included attending classes for learning development, the need to adapt to technology at the same pace as the university, attending national and regional trustee meetings and new trustees receiving the mentorship of trustees who have served for a longer period of time.

“It’s a continuous learning process,” Board member Tim Smucker said.

The Board of Trustees voted to add the university vice president and provost Bruce Mcpheron as an out of office voting member to the Wexner Medical Center Board of Trustees; to clarify the term limits of public members on the board as six consecutive years; and to change the quorum requirements so that out of office positions do not count towards meeting minimum attendance requirements.

Additionally, the ratifications of committee appointments were made for the new trustees.

The public portion of the meeting closed after a half-hour with the trustees unanimously voting to pass the three new amendments to the bylaws, and then proceeded to executive session.