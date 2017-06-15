Campus area crime map June 19 – 25

Please follow and like us:

A burglary was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at a residence located on East 13th Avenue, east of North Fourth Street at 11 p.m. on Friday. According to the online police log, the suspect forced entry and stole nearly $2,000 worth of computer and video game equipment. The resident reporting to police said a roommate heard the entry but thought it was one of her roommates coming home.

A woman reported an aggravated robbery to Columbus Police as having occurred at 12:45 a.m. Saturday on West Ninth Avenue, west of Hunter Avenue. A woman said she was sitting in her parked car with a juvenile when two suspects approached, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. The occupants of the car were robbed of a wallet containing various identification cards and $4 in cash.

University Police staff reported an incident of inducing panic as having occurred at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Bomb threats targeting the Thompson and 18th Avenue Libraries were called in to police. Both were cleared at 12:46 a.m. Sunday and no credible threat was found.

A man reported a felonious assault to Columbus Police as having occurred during an altercation with a woman at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on West Eighth Avenue near North Wall Street. The man said he was stabbed with a knife by the woman. He was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

A woman not affiliated with OSU was arrested by University Police for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. at the Schottenstein Center at 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.