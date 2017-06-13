Campus area crime map June 5 – 11

Please follow and like us:

An assault was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred on North High Street near East Tompkins Street June 6 at 12:45 a.m. A woman told police she confronted a man about having stolen over $300 in cash from her, at which point the man shoved her to the ground and hit her in the face several times.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at a residence on East 14th Avenue near Summit Street Tuesday at 1 a.m. According to the online police log, the unknown suspect or suspects entered through a window and stole over $5,000 worth of electronics and other property.

A rental car parked in front of a residence on North Fourth Street near 11th Avenue was reportedly stolen at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at a residence on East 18th Avenue near Summit Street Friday at 3 a.m. According to the online police log, the unknown suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked front door and stole over $1,900 worth of electronics and other property.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at a residence on North Fourth Street near 17th Avenue Saturday at 3 a.m. According to the online police log, the resident noticed over $8,000 worth of property missing — including jewelry, shoes, a television and a handgun — after having people over at his house.

A robbery occurred on North High Street near East 12th Avenue Sunday at 12:42 a.m. According to the online log for Columbus Police, one suspect hit a man in the face knocking him unconscious. As that suspect was being taken into custody, a second suspect reached into the unconscious man’s pocket, grabbed his iPhone and fled. Police took the second suspect into custody after a foot chase.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police for theft at the Blackwell Inn at Fisher College Sunday at 4:17 a.m.

A man not affiliated with OSU was arrested by University Police for theft at Rhodes Hall Sunday at 3:54 p.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.