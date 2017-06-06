Campus area crime map May 29 – June 4

Please follow and like us:

A woman not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police for theft and drug possession at the Scarlet Ribbon Gift Shop in the Wexner Medical Center Wednesday at 5:31 p.m.

A woman reported to the Columbus Division of Police that she was assaulted on Chittenden Avenue near North Grant Avenue Thursday at 5:53 a.m. According to the online police log, she says she was punched in the face.

An incident of menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at the Pizza Fresca on North High Street near East Maynard Avenue Saturday at 7:43 p.m. According to the online police log, the man reporting said an Amazon delivery driver became irate when asked to provide a bag for the pizza being picked up for delivery. The driver reportedly began threatening to kill the man and “blow him up.”

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.