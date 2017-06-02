Football: Four-star linebacker Teradja Mitchell commits to Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

The rich just got richer.

Four-star inside linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced his commitment to Ohio State at his high school Friday evening. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native is rated as the No. 38 overall prospect and the second-best at his position, according to 247Sports.

He is the 12th player in his class to verbally commit to the Buckeyes and the second four-star linebacker to join OSU’s 2018 recruiting class. The Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School linebacker is the sixth-highest rated played by 247Sports committed to OSU.

Mitchell would be the first Virginia native to sign with OSU since redshirt freshman cornerback Wayne Davis, Virginia’s 2015 Gatorade player of the year, in the Buckeyes’ 2016 recruiting class.