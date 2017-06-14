Man identified after body was found dead outside of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center emergency room

The dead body left outside of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center emergency room yesterday afternoon has been identified.

Demautay L. Howze, 25, was dropped off at approximately 1:19 p.m. and was deceased upon arrival, said university spokesman Dan Hedman in an email.

“The Ohio State University Police Division continues to investigate and anyone with information related to the events is encouraged to contact OSUPD at 614-292-2121,” Hedman said.

The coroner will determine the cause of death, which is not known at this time.

This article will be updated upon new information.