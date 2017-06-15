Men’s basketball: 2018 shooting guard recruit Dane Goodwin has decommitted from Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State lost the only commit it had remaining in its 2018 recruiting class when four-star shooting guard Dane Goodwin decommitted from the university Monday, 270Hoops’ Zach Fleer reported on Wednesday.

Goodwin’s father, Damon Goodwin, confirmed to The Lantern his son has reopened his recruitment.

’18 Upper Arlington SG Dane Goodwin has opened his recruitment and decommitted from Ohio State. He will still consider OSU, however. — Zach Fleer (@ZachFleer270) June 21, 2017

Goodwin ranks as the fourth-best recruit in the state of Ohio, and 74th-best overall according to 247sports composite rankings. He is also the 16th-best prospect at his position.

The Upper Arlington product committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 1, 2014, after being recruited by former Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Thad Matta.

Goodwin met with current Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann last week to discuss the commitment.

The shooting guard is the third player in his class to decommit from Ohio State. Three-star small forward Justin Ahrens reopened his recruiting process on June 6 and four-star small forward Darius Bazley decommitted from the program on April 26.