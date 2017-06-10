Men’s basketball: Butler assistant coach Mike Schrage reportedly joining Chris Holtmann’s staff as assistant

Please follow and like us:

Coming just two days after the hire of Butler coach Chris Holtmann as Ohio State’s new head coach for men’s basketball, Butler assistant coach Mike Schrage will be joining Holtmann’s new staff with the Buckeyes in the same role, according to a report Sunday from IndyStar’s David Woods.

Breaking: As expected, #Butler assistant Mike Schrage is joining coach Chris Holtmann's staff at Ohio State. — David Woods (@DavidWoods007) June 11, 2017

Schrage worked under Holtmann at Butler for the 2016-17 season, assisting Butler’s recruiting efforts and helping the program compile its highest-ranked recruiting class in program history for the upcoming season.

Schrage’s tenure at Butler came after eight years spent as an assistant coach under now-University of Central Florida head coach Johnny Dawkins at Stanford from 2008-2016.

His time spent at Stanford saw him play an important role in recruitment for the Cardinal, as he was the recruiting coordinator for the team. In that position, he helped land 16 top 100 recruits, including Mr. Basketball of Illinois Chasson Randle who ended his Stanford career as the program’s leading scorer.

He also spent nine seasons with Duke, serving initially as the academic and recruiting coordinator from 1999-2002 and later transitioning to the role of director of basketball operations from 2002-2008.

The news of Schrage joining Holtmann’s staff follows a report from David Woods of the Indianapolis Star which said Holtmann intends to take his entire staff to OSU if Butler does not promote an assistant to be its new head coach.