Men’s basketball: Chris Holtmann completes coaching staff with Butler assistant

Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann has filled out the remainder of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, bringing on former Butler assistant coaches Mike Schrage, Terry Johnson and Ryan Pedon to join him in Columbus.

These three coaches were instrumental in Butler’s second-place finish in the Big East and a Sweet 16 berth for the first time since 2011 last season.

Schrage was the first one to have reportedly signed on to join the coaching staff when David Woods of the Indianapolis Star reported Sunday that Schrage had agreed to join Holtmann in Columbus.

This past season was Schrage’s first working under Holtmann, following eight seasons spent as assistant coach at Stanford under now-University of Central Florida head coach Johnny Dawkins from 2008-2016.

Serving as an assistant coach for the past nine seasons, Schrage has been instrumental in helping his teams recruit. He helped Stanford land 16 top 100 recruits during his tenure, including Mr. Basketball of Illinois Chasson Randle who ended his Cardinal career as the program’s all-time leading scorer. At Butler, he helped the team achieve its highest rated recruiting class in program history for the upcoming season.

Johnson is the longest-tenured Butler assistant coach coming to Columbus, as he spent the last 10 years working in Indianapolis.

Primarily, Johnson has served as the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, and has helped coach three All-American players and has led two former NBA players.

He began his tenure at Butler under assistant coach Brad Stevens, who brought him on in the 2007-2008 season. His teams have also consistently found success, as Butler has a 250-97 record during his tenure with the program. His teams have been ranked in the Top 25 eight of the 10 seasons, made it to the tournament eight times — including a pair of Final Four visits in 2010 and 2011 — and has won four conference regular-season titles and three tournament titles.

Pedon has worked two seasons under Holtmann at Butler, helping the team in not only its recruiting efforts, but also as one of the leaders of the offensive unit.

He also gained experience serving as an assistant coach at Illinois under head coach John Groce from 2013-15, as well as three seasons spent at Toledo from 2010-13 and Miami (Ohio) from 2005-10.

A native of Columbus, Pedon was instrumental in landing top recruits for the program, particularly in the state of Ohio, including 2017 four-star small forward Kyle Young from Massillon Jackson High School in Massillon, Ohio. Each of the past two recruiting classes Pedon has been a part of have been ranked within the top 25 — including the incoming 2017 recruiting class, the highest ranked in Butler history.

It had been reported by David Woods of the Indianapolis Star that Holtmann wanted to bring aboard his entire coaching staff from Butler to OSU if none of them accept the head coaching role in Indianapolis. And with LaVall Jordan accepting the role of head coach at Butler, it allowed all three assistant coaches to follow Holtmann to Columbus.