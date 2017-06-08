Men’s Basketball: Greg McDermott, potential Matta replacement, to remain at Creighton

Please follow and like us:

The search continues.

Greg McDermott, the men’s basketball coach at Creighton, said Thursday he is “looking forward to many more great years” at his school, an announcement which comes less than a day after ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Ohio State offered McDermott the head coaching position

In a tweet, McDermott said, “I’m blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton.”

McDermott has coached Creighton for seven years, guiding the Bluejays to a 165-81 overall record, and 86-52 since joining the Big East in 2013.

The Bluejays were runner-ups in the Big East tournament last year, and McDermott enters the 2017-18 season with the 23rd best recruiting class in the country, according to the 247sports composite rankings.

The Buckeyes began a search for a new head coach after now-former OSU coach Thad Matta was fired Monday afternoon. He coached at the school for 13 seasons and became the winningest coach in school history last season.