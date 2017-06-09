Men’s basketball: Ohio State reportedly hires Chris Holtmann as head coach

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State has hired Butler head coach Chris Holtmann on Friday to replace Thad Matta, who was fired earlier this week, according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch and Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

Goodman reported Holtmann’s contract is eight years and there will not be a press conference today.

Holtmann, the 14th head coach in OSU history, spent the past three seasons at the helm of the of Butler. Last season, the Bulldogs finished 25-9 – Butler’s best record since 2012-13 – and reached the Sweet Sixteen before eventual-national champion North Carolina sent them home, beating them 92-80.

Butler finished with over 20 wins and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in Holtmann’s first and second years as head coach.

He was originally hired by the Bulldogs as an assistant coach in 2013, and spent a season in the position. On October 2014, he was named interim head coach when Brandon Miller took a medical leave of absence. Butler went 10-4 before the interim tag was removed on January 2, 2015.

The 45-year-old began his head coaching career at Gardner-Webb in 2010. His first two years in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, his team finished 11-21 and 12-20. But in his third and final year, the Runnin’ Bulldogs improved, achieving a 21-13 record and earning Holtmann a job offer as an assistant coach from Butler.

Prior to being a head coach at Gardner-Webb, Holtmann spent 12 years as an assistant coach at Geneva (1998-1999), Taylor (1999-2003), Gardner-Webb (2003-2008) and Ohio (2008-2010).

He has experience recruiting in the Buckeye State, as Butler reeled in commitments from Ohioans in each of its past three recruiting classes. His 2017 recruiting class is the No. 34 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports, and features 6-foot-6 small forward Kyle Young, a four-star prospect from Massillon, Ohio.

In six years as a head coach, Holtmann owns an overall record of 114-85 and has reached the NCAA tournament appearances on three occasions.

Matta won 337 games at OSU, the most in program history. He presided over a program that reached the Final Four twice and reached the NCAA tournament on nine occasions. Matta’s OSU teams won five Big Ten championships and won the conference tournament four times in his 13 seasons.