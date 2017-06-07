Men’s basketball: Ohio State reportedly offers Greg McDermott head coaching job

Please follow and like us:

Coming just two days after the end of the Thad Matta era at Ohio State, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported the Buckeyes have offered Creighton head coach Greg McDermott the head coaching position.

McDermott, 52, has 23 years of head coaching experience at the collegiate level under his belt, the latest seven seasons coming at Creighton where he has compiled a 165-81 with the Bluejays, 86-52 since the team joined the Big East in 2013. He is in the seventh season of a 10-year deal worth $1.1 million base salary with the team.

Under his leadership, Creighton won a pair of Missouri Valley Conference tournament titles in 2012 and 2013, and a regular season title in the latter season. His Bluejay teams reached the NCAA tournament in four of his seven seasons, though they never made it past the round of 32.

Prior to his time with the Bluejays, he served also as head coach at Iowa State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State and Wayne State. In his 16 seasons with those teams, he went a combined 279-224.

Though he largely struggled in his time with Iowa State, he led Northern Iowa to NCAA tournament appearances in 2004, 2005 and 2006, and a Missouri Valley Conference tournament title in 2004.