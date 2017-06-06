Men’s Basketball: Three-star prospect Justin Ahrens decommits from Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

A day after former Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Thad Matta was fired, 2018 three-star small forward recruit Justin Ahrens has decommitted from the Buckeyes.

“Due to coach Matta’s release, and after talking with my family, I would like to announce that I will be re opening my recruitment,” Ahrens said Tuesday in a tweet announcing his decision.

He also mentioned that he will still consider attending OSU, and thanked Matta and the coaches for giving him the opportunity to play for the Buckeyes.

Ahrens, a 6-foot-5 wing from Versailles, Ohio, is the No. 160 prospect in his class and the sixth-best player in the Buckeye State, according to 247Sports.

One player in OSU’s 2018 recruiting class remains committed to the Buckeyes: four-star shooting guard Dane Goodwin.