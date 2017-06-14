Home » A+E » The Weeknd set to bring second leg of world tour to Columbus

The Weeknd set to bring second leg of world tour to Columbus

By : barghouty.5@osu.edu June 13, 2017 0

Please follow and like us:
Facebook
Google+
Twitter

The Weeknd on stage during the 2016 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Feb. 24. Credit: Courtesy of TNS

Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd will be heading to the Schottenstein Center on Sept. 29 on his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” world tour.

The second leg of the tour will hit 28 venues across North America, with supporting acts Gucci Mane and Nav opening the shows. Phase two of the world tour will also head to New Zealand and Australia in December.

This will be The Weeknd’s sixth concert tour and his first time in Columbus since he opened for Drake on his 2013 “Would You Like a Tour?” world tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general on June 16 at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern