The Weeknd set to bring second leg of world tour to Columbus

Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd will be heading to the Schottenstein Center on Sept. 29 on his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” world tour.

The second leg of the tour will hit 28 venues across North America, with supporting acts Gucci Mane and Nav opening the shows. Phase two of the world tour will also head to New Zealand and Australia in December.

This will be The Weeknd’s sixth concert tour and his first time in Columbus since he opened for Drake on his 2013 “Would You Like a Tour?” world tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general on June 16 at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.