Unidentified male found dead outside Ohio State Wexner Medical Center

The body of an unidentified dead male was left outside of the emergency room of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

The ongoing investigation is being carried out by the OSU Police Division. OSU spokesman Dan Hedman said OSUPD is currently working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

The Columbus Dispatch originally reported the body was left before 2:50 p.m. According to the online OSUPD crime log, a known — meaning the location of the body is known — body was discovered by a male staff member and reported at 1:54 p.m. at the emergency department. Hedman confirmed this to be the body of interest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.