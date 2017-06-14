Please follow and like us:

Thursday, June 15

Blue October, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Athenaeum, 32 N. 4th St. The alternative-rock group will perform with opener Northern National. Tickets are $27.50 plus fees on Ticketweb.

Stitched Up Heart, 7 p.m. at The Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The Californian hard-rock band will perform with opener Hell or Highwater. Tickets are $13 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Pelotonia on the Patio, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. Enjoy live music by Harbour and the Score, a photobooth and complimentary drinks as guests fundraise to end cancer in support of the annual Pelotonia race, a three-day cycling event that has raised over $130 million for cancer research. Tickets are $20 on Ticketbud.

Film Festival of Columbus, times vary at the Gateway Film Center, 1550 N. High St, and other venues across Columbus. The sixth annual, four-day event showcases seasoned and rising filmmakers from around the world. For schedule and ticket information, visit Gatewayfilmcenter.org.

Friday, June 16

Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, 4 p.m. at Bicentennial and Genoa Park, 233 Civic Center Drive. In celebration of 36 years of community pride, the festival kicks off Pride weekend. Admission is free.

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, all day in Gahanna’s Creekside District, 117 Mill St. The annual festival offers five stages and more than 90 hours of live blues and jazz music. The three-day event will also feature food, regional artisans, amusement rides and other activities. Admission starts at $7 for one-day Friday and Sunday passes, and $10 for Saturday, weekend passes are also available.

“Mali Blues,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. The two-night showing features the 2016 documentary, which follows the danger that surrounds music and musicians in Mali. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

Saturday, June 17

Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade, step-off is at 10:30 a.m. at Goodale and High in the Short North Arts District. Join over 500,000 people as they attend the 36th annual Columbus Pride Parade, followed by the weekend-long festival at Bicentennial and Genoa Park. Admission is free.

Grandview Digfest, the seventh annual festival features more than a dozen local craft brewers, craft distilleries and liqueurs, along with a variety of foods. The event is dog-friendly. Admission is free.

Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Columbus Symphony embodies music legend Prince as it performs top hits like “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry.” The event is outdoor and guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Tickets are $25 at the gate or online at Picnicwiththepops.com

OUAB Goes to Zoombezi Bay, 10:30 a.m. at Zoombezi Bay Waterpark, 10101 Riverside Dr. Experience the waterpark, water slides, lazy river and much more. Tickets also include admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. Buses will leave the Ohio Union at 9:45 a.m. Registration is required with a BuckID.

Sunday, June 18

Brewga: Craft Yoga, 11 a.m. at Zauber Brewing Co., 909 W. 5th Ave. Come in for restorative and relaxing yoga by Mind Body Connect followed by coffee, beer and brunch. Admission is $5 at the door or signup online at MindBodyonline.com.

Vegan Ice Cream Social Party, 3 p.m. at It’s All Natural, 1360 Cherry Bottom Rd. The vegan and vegetarian market will be serving cold tasty sundaes and a variety of toppings. Tickets are $5 on Eventbrite.

Monday, June 19

Two Weeks Notice Comedy Showcase, 6:30 p.m. at Four Strings Brewing Co., 985 W. 6th Ave. The bi-monthly show features comedians Johnny Phillips and Georgia Barnes and a showcase of talent they curate. Admission is free.

OUAB Summer Flicks for Free, 5 p.m. at the Ohio Union Senate Chamber. OUAB’s summer film series features the 2016 Drama “Fences.” Admission is free with BuckID.

Tuesday, June 20

At the Drive In, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The punk-rock band will perform with supporting act Le Butcherettes. Tickets are $37 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Banks, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The Orange County singer and songwriter will perform. Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, June 21

Sounds on the Town, 6 p.m. at Easton Town Center. Easton’s exclusive outdoor concert series features old-school cover band The L.A. Band. Admission is free.