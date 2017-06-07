What’s up: June 8-14: Art Festivals and Country Music

Please follow and like us:

Thursday, June 8

Lil Uzi Vert, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The Philadelphia-based rapper will perform with opener Bibi Bourelly. Tickets are $45 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Sassy Do Summer Spectacular, 7 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St. Local improv comedy act, The Duets, share the stage with special guests, The Lady Kales. Guests will also get the chance to try out improv for themselves. Tickets are $5 at columbusunscripted.com or at the door.

Urban Cone, 9 p.m. at the Big Room Bar, 1036 S. Front St. The Swedish indie electro-pop group will perform tracks from its upcoming album. The four-piece will perform with local Columbus group True Fact. Tickets are $10 in advance at bigroombar.thundertix.com and $12 at the door.

Friday, June 9

Columbus Arts Festival, 11 a.m. at the Downtown Riverfront, Scioto Mile. The three-day festival transforms Columbus’ riverfront into an outdoor art gallery where more than 300 artists will display their work. The festival will also include six live stages for music, dance, theater and spoken word performances throughout the weekend. Admission is free.

Flicks for Free featuring “Beauty and the Beast,” 5:30 p.m. at the Senate Chamber in the Ohio Union. OUAB’s free summer movie series features the latest remake of Disney’s classic film, “Beauty and the Beast.” Admission is free with BuckID.

“Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. The latest Wex presentation features an engaging documentary highlighting Harold and Lillian Michelson, the husband-and-wife team responsible for classic films such as “The Graduate” and “Scarface.” Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

Saturday, June 10

Buckeye Country Superfest, 7 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. The annual two-day country music festival returns for another year and features names like the Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert. Tickets start at $45 for single-day tickets and $40 per day for two-day tickets, plus fees, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

CD 102.5 Summer Kickoff, 5 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The independently-owned alternative radio station presents performances by Portugal. The Man, Electric Guest, Beth Ditto, IRONTOM and Garbage Greek.Tickets are $21 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Moonlight Market, 6 p.m. on Gay Street. The monthly outdoor street festival is back with more than 100 sidewalk vendors, street music and sidewalk patios. Admission is free.

Royal Blood, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. Hailing from Brighton, the English rock duo is set to bring its blues rock, psychedelic rock and heavy metal setlist to Columbus, along with opener The Shelters. Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Sunday, June 11

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m at the Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St. The seasonal show will feature artists and crafters selling handmade items. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pets Without Parents. Admission is $3.

Wafflepalooza, 2 p.m. at Brothers Drake Meadery and Bar, 26 E. 5th Ave. The Andy Shaw Band will be performing and promoting its newest record, “The Promise Land.” Admission is $8 and includes music and all-you-can-eat waffles.

The Wailers, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. Formed by the remaining members of Bob Marley and the Wailers, the reggae band brings a little bit of Jamaica to Columbus Tickets are $15 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Monday, June 12

Barns Courtney, 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The English singer and songwriter will perform tracks from his latest EP, “The Dull Drums,” with opening act Foxtrax. Tickets are $15 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Flicks for Free featuring “Collateral Beauty,” 6 p.m. at the Great Hall Meeting Room in the Ohio Union. OUAB’s free summer movies series presents award-winning actor Will Smith’s 2016 drama. Admission is free with BuckID.

Tuesday, June 13

Magic Giant, 7 p.m. at The Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The California indie-folk band will perform. Tickets are $12 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, June 14

Russ, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. Following the release of his debut album, the hip-hop artist brings his “The Wake Up” tour to Columbus. Tickets are $29.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.