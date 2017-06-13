Women’s Basketball: Kianna Holland’s playing career concludes due to injuries

Please follow and like us:

Kianna Holland’s injury-plagued career has come to its conclusion. In a press release Monday morning, Ohio State announced the redshirt senior guard will remain an integral part of the women’s basketball team, but will not compete on the court.

The 5-foot-9 guard transferred from Duke to Ohio State midway through the 2013-14 season. On Oct. 31, 2014, she suffered a torn ACL, forcing her to sit out the entire year. Holland played three games the following season, but was again sidelined for the year due to another knee injury. Over the past two years, she has been operated on three additional times.

Holland has not played in a game since she was on the court for 16 minutes against Cincinnati on Dec. 12, 2015. Despite her lack of playing time, she was voted a team captain prior to the 2015-16 season. The Seneca, South Carolina, native averaged 7.3 points and 1.3 assists per game in her three contests.

In the fall, Holland will begin Ohio State’s sport management graduate program.

“Kianna has worked really hard these last couple of years to put herself in a position to be a great basketball player and I was looking forward to her contributions on the court but I am excited that she is going to continue to be a part of our program,” coach Kevin McGuff said in a statement.

Early this year, Holland said she was hopeful she’d be able to play this upcoming season. On March 8, Holland told The Lantern that she was finally feeling healthy and was pain-free for the first time since she was 15 years old. Two days later, she posted a picture on Instagram with Ohio State athletic trainer Chalisa Fonza and physical therapist Kristin Holbrook, captioning the picture, “I am so excited to share that I have officially been cleared from rehab!”