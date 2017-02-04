The Lantern The student voice of The Ohio State University
Home
Campus
Crime
Off campus
Sports
Football
Baseball
Basketball
Gymnastics
Ice Hockey
Lacrosse
Swimming & Diving
Tennis
Fiesta Bowl
Arts & Life
Events
Movies
Music
Theater
TV
Opinion
Letters to Editor
Submit a Letter
Multimedia
Photos
Video
Lantern TV
Classifieds
Advertise
Jobs
« All Events
Gallery Hop
February 4 @ 5:00 pm
Event Navigation
«
Buckeyes Got Talent
The Chain Gang of 1974
»
Please follow and like us:
Shops in the district stay open late and offer specials. Admission is free.
+ Google Calendar
+ iCal Export
Details
Date:
February 4
Time:
5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Venue
Short North Arts District
High St in the Short North
Event Navigation
«
Buckeyes Got Talent
The Chain Gang of 1974
»
Copyright 2017 - The Lantern