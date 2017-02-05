The Lantern The student voice of The Ohio State University
Home
Campus
Crime
Off campus
Sports
Football
Baseball
Basketball
Gymnastics
Ice Hockey
Lacrosse
Swimming & Diving
Tennis
Fiesta Bowl
Arts & Life
Events
Movies
Music
Theater
TV
Opinion
Letters to Editor
Submit a Letter
Multimedia
Photos
Video
Lantern TV
Classifieds
Advertise
Jobs
« All Events
Super Sunday Painting
February 5 @ 12:00 pm
Event Navigation
«
Willie Phoenix
“1984”
»
Please follow and like us:
The Wex is set to put on a painting workshop led by local artists. Admission is free.
+ Google Calendar
+ iCal Export
Details
Date:
February 5
Time:
12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Venue
Wexner Center for the Arts
1871 N. High St.
Columbus
,
OH
43210
United States
Phone:
(614) 292-3535
Website:
http://wexarts.org
Event Navigation
«
Willie Phoenix
“1984”
»
Copyright 2017 - The Lantern