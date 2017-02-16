Missing Ohio State student found safe in Canada

Please follow and like us:

A missing Ohio State student and employee has been found, according to his sister.

Pauline Rinthara, sister of Natenon “Max” Tongtae, posted on Facebook on Thursday that her brother is safe.

“(No) need to share posts, no need to look anymore. Max is alive, he is in good hands, and we are figuring out how to get max home and back in Ohio,” Rinthara posted at 7:32 a.m. Thursday morning.

Tongtae graduated from OSU in 2015 and was working for OSU’s CABS bus system. He was taking an extra class, as well, to boost his GPA, Rinthata previously told The Lantern. On Feb. 8, Tongtae reportedly abruptly left his shift, and didn’t return home to his family in nearby Groveport, Ohio.

Later that day, police reported Tongtae was near a gas station outside Pittsburgh. As a 24-year-old with no listed mental-health conditions, he was not immediately listed as a missing person by the police.

A post by Rinthara at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday said that a confused Tongtae was found by Ontario police at a rest stop. According to the post, Tongtae entered Canada on Feb. 10.

Rinthara said police convinced her brother to call home. Tongtae called Rinthara and said he was visiting someone, despite not having contacted anyone since leaving or listing the address of his destination, and would be home March 7, Rinthara said.

She added that Tongtae is “clearly not conscious of his decisions.” She did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the 7:32 a.m. post, her latest, Rinthara had one wish for those who supported the family during the search.

“We don’t ask for much but that you continue prayers and hope for the best,” the post read.