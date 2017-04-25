Basketball: Ohio State shooting guard Kam Williams declares for NBA draft

Please follow and like us:

The NBA released a list of early entry candidates for the 2017 NBA draft on Tuesday, and among those names was Ohio State redshirt junior shooting guard Kam Williams.

The fourth-year guard set career-highs across the board, averaging 30.7 minutes, 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in his first season as the regular point guard while starting in 29 of his team’s 32 games. He shot .391 from the field, including a .376 success percentage from beyond the arc. Williams also led the team shooting 91.9 percent (34-for-37) from the free-throw line.

Williams is the second Buckeye player on this list, joining junior center Trevor Thompson who reportedly declared for the draft on March 14.