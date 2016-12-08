Abdul Razak Ali Artan’s name added to student group’s list of people of color killed by police

About 25 people gathered on the Oval in front of Thompson Library Wednesday afternoon to discuss last week’s attack on OSU’s campus and read the names of people of color who have been killed by police officers in the past two months. They added Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the third-year in logistics management whose attack on campus with a car and a knife resulted in his death and about a dozen people being sent to the hospital on Nov. 28.
OSU Coalition for Black Liberation, the organization that planned the event, has been reading from the list of names since October and has added names each week. On Wednesday, it wanted to address last week’s events specifically, and the fallout it had on minority communities.
“We broadened the scope of what today was supposed to be, to talk about the aftermath of what happened on the 28th — to talk about what it meant for that attack to happen and also for Ohio State to be a focal point for a lot of right-wing pundits, Islamophobia and xenophobia,” said Maryam Abidi, a fourth-year in women’s, gender and sexuality studies.
The event began with the reading of a eulogy for all those who are on the list, a reading of the individuals’ names, ages and the location of their death, followed by a moment of silence.
“In some cases, the deceased may have committed acts of violence against others before they were killed. Perhaps they were domestic abusers, perhaps they threatened or killed others. This possibility is not something to shy away from. The protest against police brutality extends to the innocent and the guilty alike, because we know that no matter the crime, justice and due process don’t come from a cop’s bullet,” Abidi said while reading the eulogy.
Among the names on the list was Artan. Those in attendance said they did not condone his actions, but some said they have compassion for the attacker, who expressed feelings of anxiety related to how he was perceived as a Muslim.
“You can understand where an act of violence comes from without condoning that act of violence,” said Pranav Jani, an associate professor of English.
Jani also addressed a Facebook status allegedly posted by Stephanie Clemons Thompson, assistant director of residence in the Office of Student Life University Housing at OSU.
“Even compassion has been politicized, as we saw with the diversity officer who’s being attacked for daring to say let’s show compassion towards a fellow Buckeye who made tragic, tragic mistakes,” Jani said.
Some found Clemons Thompson’s post to be over the line. It read:
“Abudl Razak Ali Artan was a BUCKEYE, a member of our family. If you think it is ok to celebrate his death and/or share pictures of his dead body and I see it in my timeline, I will unfriend you. I pray you find compassion for his life, as troubled as it clearly was. Think of the pain he must have been in to feel that his actions were the only solution. We must come together in this time of tragedy. #BuckeyeStrong #BlackLivesMatter #SayHisName”
The group also addressed president-elect Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to campus on Thursday afternoon, in which he plans to speak with the victims of last week’s attack, as well as police and paramedics who were first on the scene.
“It’s not us politicizing it. We’d rather him not come, and have some peace on this campus, but we’re standing up because we’re not going to let him just trample in and use this moment of tragedy as PR,” Jani said.
At the close of the event, those in attendance were also encouraged to attend a rally against Trump during his scheduled visit to the Schottenstein Center, as he holds the private meetings. The rally is organized by the International Socialist Organization.
“If you think it is ok to celebrate his death and/or share pictures of his dead body and I see it in my timeline, I will unfriend you.”
…
“We must come together in this time of tragedy.”
“If you think it is ok to celebrate his death and/or share pictures of his dead body and I see it in my timeline, I will unfriend you.”
BTW, the writer of that line works at OSU and she has more sympathy for an Islamic Terrorist than any of the students or staff injured in the attack.
Oh, the best part is your student loans pay for this stupidity.
Trump is not your enemy. Your enemy are your fellow students and staff at OSU. They don’t care if you’re injured or killed by terrorists.
This article is 100% leftist dreck. Thank God for the ascension of Donald Trump!
You are ignorant and should be fired. It is tiring and foolish to teach American kids socialism, which is a failed government system. Let me rephrase this, when you praise a terrorist, you need to be fired and blackballed from ever working within any educational system. You are a disgusting individual. Do you even under stand what terrorism is. Have you even visited or talked to the people he injured?
thank you , omg, such insanity going on, WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE KIDS! GOOD GOD!
The Quran 23:96 (Surah al-Mu’minun) “Repel evil with that which is better.”
~ LOVE IS POWER ~
When your sky seems torn asunder from your views turned upside down,
sit in the grass. Look at the sky. The truth is all around.
Allah, He loves all-ah-us. The Lord God loves us all.
Creator One of many names will catch us when we fall.
Heaven has no ceiling. Hades has no floor.
Darkness has no hiding place. Light has room for more.
““Fight those who do not believe in Allah or in the Last Day and who do not consider unlawful what Allah and His Messenger have made unlawful and who do not adopt the religion of truth from those who were given the Scripture – [fight] until they give the jizyah willingly while they are humbled. – Qur’an 9:29”
yeah, no thanks.
I believe in Allah, he did exist to brainwash millions to be wife bashing pedophiles like himself. Allah was one of the biggest pieces of trash in the history of this earth.
… and what exactly does “come together” mean?
To me, it means to bring our honesty into a community, sharing some of our views and listening to others. To me, it doesn’t mean trying to force people to feel what they don’t feel.
I feel grateful to the police officer who did a great job defending the victims and future victims of the stabber.
I don’t hate the stabber who got shot. I don’t hate anyone.
Love always wins.
About 61% of the contents of the Koran are found to speak illof the unbelievers or call for their violent conquest; at best only 2.6% of the verses of the Quran are noted to show goodwill toward humanity. About 75% of Muhammad’s biography (Sira) consists of jihad waged on unbelievers.
– Dr. Moorthy Muthuswamy
Yes, and all those nice verses in the Koran are abrogated by later verses that tell Muslims to kill the unbelievers.
test post, wonder if this will work.
Yes I celebrate his death you loser. Let a terrorist kill someone in your family and see what tune you sing then.
The HERO Cop should have offered the TERRORIST a Coloring Book with a side of Play-Dough. IDIOTS !!
deeptoot – The world will be better when people like you have no friends. Then you may possible get a CLUE!
To be fair let’s see the list of non-color deaths by police. We’re waiting…
There’s a lesson here: Don’t f*ck with people who carry guns (seen or unseen) and who have the constitutional right to apply deadly force. This isn’t a game folks.
These kids are morons. There is no way to sugar coat it.
Bingo! The idiot engineered his own death.
Given to drudgereport . com Hopefully this goes national. You folks are seriously screwed up.
It’s nice to see Ohio State students keeping a level head in times of violence and fear.
Which students are “keeping a level head”? There is but one student referenced in the article and she seems to disdain right-wing pundits and police officers… but deeply connects with violent felons. domestic abusers and of course – islamic terrorists.
Of course, she has to keep up with the associate professor who does not want the President-elect to visit the campus. What school would not want a visit from the highest elected official in the land? Also,sees the genius Clemons Thompson as “compassionate” and thinks that the terrorist just made a “tragic, tragic mistake”.
You couldn’t make this up!
You pathetic, self-absorbed, self-important, victim-peddling, PC dingbat. Does it make your fragile, hormonal, insecure ego feel better to go around posing as some sappy, petty, prog, know-it-all? Or did one of your bitter, socially-retarded professors push this self-stroking narrative on you while you were curled up in your safe space with your coloring books and puppies? I know, why don’t you go cry for more entitlements and breastmilk. I’m sure you contribute little to nothing to society, nor your fellow man. Pathetic, useless, brat, freak.
Lol very mature response. What exactly is contributing to society these days?
Lmao
Stop being human garbage.
How would you respond if you were hit with car, or stabbed?
Probably not so peaceful.
Poor you.
Go live in Iran or Aleppo and forget your headwear one day.
Level head? This is some of the most incredibly stupid thinking I have ever come across. Exactly how many people need to be stabbed or killed before the police subdue the attacker in a nonviolent manner in order to bring him into court? Are you willing to tell the parent of a student that sorry, we could not stop the killer because that would be wrong. Sorry he stabbed your son/daughter to death.
thank you Doug, exactly what should be said and pounded into anyones head who thinks this would be assisan /terriorist should be mourned!! let him burn in hell, sorry, no V there!
LEVEL HEAD????????????/ who got stabbed????? OBVIOUSLY NOT THEM, they are INSANE and if you think sticking up or mourning a terriorist is LEVEL HEADED , then you need HELP
You, sweetie, are a moron
I saw these kids outside of Thompson yesterday. I guess showing compassion towards criminals and terrorists is more important than studying for finals.
“…because we know that no matter the crime, justice and due process don’t come from a cop’s bullet.”
Actually, they do.
Every time a cop fires his weapon, an investigation follows. That is, DUE to the seriousness of a policeman firing his weapon, there’s a PROCESS to determine if lethal force was JUST.
Of course, I’m not at all surprised to see this distorted world view from the OSU Coalition for Black Liberation; or a student in Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.
I believe that the officer in this case was quite justified in shooting that young man, and as far as I can tell it was also necessary. But here in Chicago at any rate it has been proven that the process you refer to is incredibly corrupt.
You realize that even in the rare chance that a cop is actually determined to be guilty when he is guilty that the person he killed will still be dead right?
Which the criminal has no one to blame except himself.
“I can’t wait for all you weak-kneed, spineless dufuses to graduate and leave college!! I’m going to kick you square in the mouth.”
~LIFE~
You only have the luxury of compassion for this guy because a cop killed him before he could get to you. This evil person had no compassion for you or his fellow buckeye students. So the person who attacks and kills students deserves compassion, but Trump does not deserve compassion? It is frightening that you have compassion for a killer and memorializing him, but he is not protest worthy, only the president elect is? Liberalism is a mental disease.
This gathering/demonstration/protest was an embarrassment to our great university. Just makes me shake my head in total disgust.
Poor kids! Why have sympathy for the terrorist? Maybe they think the attack was not part of a coordinated campaign against America and the west by radical islam?
Maybe from comments from a trusted leader such as -http://dailycaller.com/2016/12/06/according-to-obama-foreign-terrorists-have-not-successfully-planned-and-executed-attack-on-us-soil-during-his-tenure/
Orlando, Boston, San Bernardino, Fort Hood, Chattanooga, Columbus etc
Fake news? Who is doing the lying?
Why doesn’t someone organize a rally to celebrate the brave cop who neutralized the terrorist and saved moree students from horrific injuries at the hands of a rabid Islamist??
Celebrating this cop’s heroism would contravene so many Left narratives; think about it…
– The cop was a white male.
– The suspect was black.
– The suspect was Muslim.
– The suspect was a refugee.
– The suspect clearly warranted deadly force.
– A firearm was used legitimately.
The Left hates white males and firearms; in contrast to their adoration of Islam, Black Lives Matter, and Muslim “refugees” (a.k.a. welfare migrants).
The perpetrator was/is not a suspect. He was witnessed driving the car in traffic cams, he was witnessed driving his car into a group of people. He was witnessed slashing people with a knife. While our CJ system says he is not guilty until proven so, you waive those rights when you are in the midst of a killing spree. At that point the cops have every right to become judge, jury and executioner. Dont like it? Change the laws or move to a country where cops dont kill people…..oh thats right, there isn’t one.
He deserves as much compassion as he showed for the innocent victims he tried to kill and maim.
The ugly reveal here is that to these BLM “activists”, skin color is the only thing that matters. It’s merely hipster racism tarted up with victimology lipstick.
I wonder what this non-xenophobic International Socialist Organizations stance on anti-Semitism is.
We oppose anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry and oppression. We take every opportunity to point out when it is used by anti-Islamic fools as a shield for their own bigotry.
We? Who is we? Would you be against US soldiers in WW2 for being anti-nazi?
Sometimes, a group of people when a group of people is trying to exterminate you.., you have to fight back.
Does that include Islamic fools who want to kill non-Muslims? Think about it. You just honored one.
We? But you are dead set against “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Live Matter” but you are not bigots? Is English a second language for you?
I applaud these students for bringing a nuanced perspective to this extremely difficult and tragic circumstances. At a time when our president-elect, aided by corporate media, continue to peddle Islamophobic and xenophobic nonsense, these students have the courage to both express their empathy with the victims of the attack while also attempt to understand the circumstances behind the attacks. We need more thoughtful leaders like these students.
They are not nuanced. You are not nuanced.
You are unable to state the truth because it does not fit into your narrative. It is not islamophobic to understand that islamists want to kill us. Sadly, the attacks on the west are non-stop. Paris, Brussels, Boston, Orlando etc. Nobody is peddling islanophobia. The islamists are making us distrust them.
You would be an idiot to trust them. Meanwhile… you think you are nuanced. But, you are an ….
I applaud this cop for his “nuanced” use of deadly force to kill a jihadist.
Oh, these students want to be thoughtful? Then they should offer the same “nuanced perspective” and “understanding” to the President-elect that they offer to a domestic terrorist.
They’re not leaders; they’re Marxist ideologues.
Tim YOU need your head examined, please done EVER RUN FOR POLITICAL OFFICE, you will be the DEATH OF AMERICA!
Nice, you hit all of the uber progressive talking points. Just because someone is killed by a cop, does not mean they deserve my sympathy. Guy tries to hurt someone, cop stops them.
Shame on them. Who will they honor next, Usama bin Laden? There is nothing nuanced or thoughtful about it. This is why universities are held in such low repute.
Unfriend that.
It is especially shameful that these know-nothings set up their display on December 7, when they could have been honoring the over 2,000 Americans killed at Pearl Harbor. Or did they not know that?
“Even compassion has been politicized” – from the article above.
Reading these comments speaks volumes. If you are a believer, shouldn’t you grief all losses of life? If you are a person, shouldn’t this whole story be sad? And our compassion should not stop short of anyone, including people who committed crimes. You all don’t seem willing to love the sinner. Instead “compassion has been politicized.”
Stanley Y.,
The article was about a political rally, not a compassion rally. This group, by having a list of people of color killed by police officers and adding a evil person’s name on a list, made it a political rally. The fact that his name would not have been added to the list if he was white makes it a political rally. You cannot have a political rally and when you see in the comments section that your morally superior attitude is not only called into question, but that you might be the bad guy, does not allow you to shift what happened from a political rally to a compassion rally.
As a person who’s part of the Transgender LGBT I’m trying really hard not to be islamophobic. But I’m having a lot of difficulty with trust when I hearing so many muslims in the U.S. and around the world calling us “infidels” and then vowing to (“kill a billion infidels” to save a single Muslim) as this guy did. Like I said I’m part of the LGBT, but I’m also very grateful the cop no matter what gender or color their skin took this hateful extremist monster out before he had the chance to murder people. Putting his name on that list is an insult to the people of color who’ve lost their lives due to bigoted policing and government overreach. This is just one more reason why after this election I’ve become much more progressive and now think very carefully about what liberal really means to me. I feel as a nation we need to look really closely at all the violence, not just cops violence. But rather look closely at all violence by each group according to the percentage of their numbers in comparison to the level of violence they create in comparison to other groups. But not for a reason to break out the tar and feathers. Rather look for the root of the problem, not blame everyone else for the symptoms of the problem. Blaming everyone else is the reason Hillary lost and a bigot like Trump is now going to hurt so many people. Anyone who actually looks at real statistical numbers will quickly realize there a huge violence crisis in the black community of America that’s crushing them in every way as a people. I don’t know what to do to fix that problem, But just because I’m white doesn’t make it my fault or anyone else who isn’t a person of colors fault either. Blacks are murdering each other at higher rates than any other group of people in the U.S. If my transgender brothers and sister were killing each other at these rates I want to get to the root of the problem and do something to stop us from killing each other.
Hating me for speaking the truth is far better than you loving me for living a lie.
Very well said. Your point about including this terrorist on a list of victims is an insult to any innocent black person who has died at the hands of police. Including this monster trivializes true cases of injustice.
And, by the way, the islamists as a group have zero tolerance for people of the lgbt community. They would sooner throw you off of a building than tolerate you.
hey Coletta, speak from facts, TRUMP will not harm you in any way shape or form, YOU MIGHT WANT TO STOP being racist yourself,,,,,,,TRUMP SUPPORTS GAYS. Can you be grown up enough to look into this before you slander a good man who wants nothing more than to pull America together! btw, stick to the article at hand
Trump and Trump supporters are not xenophobic, homophobic, misogynist or misandrist. Those are all lies for bigots like you pinheads who believe any lie as long as it is told by a democrat progressive totalitarian oligarch.
Do they not see they hypocrisy in this statement?
“’It’s not us politicizing it. We’d rather him not come, and have some peace on this campus, but we’re standing up because we’re not going to let him just trample in and use this moment of tragedy as PR,’ Jani said.”
followed by…
“At the close of the event, those in attendance were also encouraged to attend a rally against Trump during his scheduled visit to the Schottenstein Center, as he holds the private meetings. The rally is organized by the International Socialist Organization.”
So basically, we don’t want you to politicize it when we can. :-/
I am a married white Christian middle class heterosexual who has held a job for over 40 yrs, raised 4 children who are working productive citizens of this country. One served for 10 yrs in the military.
Gosh, I guess someone should put a bullet in my brain for being such a radical.
The message from the rally is clear: If you go on a jihadist stabbing rampage, you will be honored, not just by Islamic groups like ISIS, but also by your own intended victims.
Terrell Walker Ran Over And Opened Fire On an Ambulance Crew For Helping His Shooting Victim.
George Bush III was the guy who ambushed and shot a St. Louis police officer and was subsequently killed in a shoot out with the police, so at least Abdul is in appropriate company.
Dontrell Carter was a high speed chase and shootout with cops. Is anyone on that list not the instigator of the violence?
Samson Fleurant approached police officers with a machete and was shot after a taser failed to stop him.
Erickson Brito was shot after hitting two police officers over the head with a baton that he took from one of them.
Cloethe Mitchell was in the process of shooting two people (one fatally) when the police shot him.
Makes me think this must be a list of 20 people who badly needed killing..
Mamby-Pamby snowflakes that have no concept of right and wrong. Your contributions to society are misguided ignorance and self-destruction. That includes the “writer” of this POS article.
Yup, black lolwives are celebrating dead black criminals and spweing on the cops, This is just like Dindu Mike Brown who was running away, had his hands up and said “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” before Crakkka Wilson shot him for absiolutely no reason except he was black. Remember, at his funeral, his so called reverend said the dead punk was doing god’s work the day he bought it.
Nation of total limp wrist fags, this is what happens when people eat too much Soy
If you champion this man by promoting the narrative that he was “gunned down” unfairly… then you support his attempted butchery of human beings. If that’s the case… then it should be YOUR family that’s out there being butchered by being hacked to death. Pony on up my little social justice warriors. But we all know, like most cowards, y’all are all talk and no action (unless the action is throwing a temper tantrum). I doubt one of you would have the courage to stand up to a spider… let alone someone who’s trying to murder you and yours.
Some of y’all are a disgrace to this country and shouldn’t be here.
It’s becoming abundantly clear that a civil war is needed and people like this need to be removed from society for their own sake, and ours.
The American Left has gone absolutely insane. Period. They’re eulogizing this sick bastard, and showing more disdain for anyone rightly enraged by his actions than they are for a man who TOOK A KNIFE AND A TRUCK AND TRIED TO KILL PEOPLE.
Bottom line, if this man were white, they’d consider him the Devil. But the fact that he was a black man means he gets a pass, even for terrorism. It’s amazing. Bullsh*t like this is why I turned my back on American Liberalism and have not looked back. Pure madness.
Compassion for a terrorist… and disdain for a president-elect. These poor kids are getting abused by their Marxist professor, for shame.
“… we’re not going to let him [Trump] just trample in and use this moment of tragedy as PR,” Jani said – while using this moment of tragedy to promote what they do …
You know the left is dying when it starts glorifying terrorists and murderers.
“‘You can understand where an act of violence comes from without condoning that act of violence,’ said Pranav Jani, an associate professor of English.”
Unless the person is wearing a police uniform and confronting someone who is violently attacking others.
Pranav Jani, an “associate professor of English.”
Areas of Expertise
Postcolonial Theory and Literature (South Asia focus)
Postcolonial Women’s Writing
Marxism, Nationalism, and Insurgency
South Asian American Literature, Film, and Culture
Cosmopolitanism and Internationalism
Imperialism and Culture
I had an English teacher at another state university for a World Literature” course. She described herself as a “Marxist Feminist Leninist.” She crammed her agenda down our throat in her selection of reading material. I imagine he does much the same.
Rate My Professor review for him from 2014: “So…I was really excited to take this class. Now it’s becoming clear that the entire semester is going to be a monologue on socialism and why we shouldn’t celebrate veterans…”
2013: “Pranav Jani considers himself a militant socialist. He is a bully to students who disagree with him.”
The use of lethal force is COMPLETELY justified to stop a murderer on a rampage. Only snowflakes who don’t understand the real world would say otherwise.
When do they read the list of ‘white’ people killed by ‘persons of color’. Probably not enough time to read all those names.
If you think that Ohio State University students and OH tax payers will be better served by another director please sign petition to terminate Stephanie Clemons Thompson https://www.change.org/p/the-ohio-state-university-termination-of-stephanie-clemons-thompson-from-her-position-at-the-ohio-state-university
OSU needs to take a stand on terror and unfriend her
While they were reading these people’s names, ages and locations of their deaths, did they by chance also ready WHY they were killed? I looked up the first 4 and each one of them attacked the police first. I rarely say this, but I’m disappointed in OSU for allowing these students to treat these criminals like they were heroes. Where is the memorial for all the officers injured in the line of duty because of them??????
How do people this stupid pass an entrance exam or get hired to teach? The ones grading and hiring must be from the local mental facility.