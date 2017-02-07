White House lists Ohio State attack as one lacking media attention

The Nov. 28 attack at Ohio State was among 78 attacks White House officials released on a list Monday evening in an effort to support President Donald Trump’s claim that the media under-reports or ignores terrorism related to Muslim radicals.
Earlier on Monday, Trump accused the media of not wanting to cover terrorist attacks related to Muslim radicals, without providing examples or reasoning as to why the media would pursue that route.
“It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported, and in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it,” he said at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
To date, The Lantern has published at least 35 articles either about the attack or referencing the attack.
The White House partially walked back his statements, later providing a list of incidents — not all of which have been declared terrorism, but have been referenced as such by the White House — that the administration says didn’t get enough coverage.
At OSU, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a third-year in logistics management, injured about a dozen people with a knife and a vehicle before being killed by police.
Artan was Muslim, though the FBI has yet to call the event terrorism, or radical-Islamic terrorism. The story dominated local and national news cycles, made front-page news across the country, including in The New York Times and The Washington Post, and received devoted airtime from CNN, ABC and NBC, among others.
The articles are listed below, in chronological order.
Live updates: Knifing suspect killed on North Campus
Accounts of knife attack at Ohio State details chaos on Monday morning
Gallery: Attack at Ohio State on Nov. 28
What we know and what we don’t know about the Ohio State knife attack
Press conference provides further details on campus stabbings
Lantern TV: Ohio State campus stabbing
From the archives: Ohio State attacker featured in Humans of Ohio State
Second press conference recap: Drake, Kasich, Ginther and others speak on campus incident
Heightened counseling services available for students, faculty in wake of incident
Officer who shot campus attacker was previously profiled as a new hire
Reporter who profiled Artan recalls a nervous new student
Community, students gather for vigil at local church
Witnesses recount car crash, stabbings, lock down
Ohio State community shaken following violent attack on campus
Victim, a professor, holds out judgement on Ohio State attacker
Students question level of preparedness in Monday’s attack
Student Life puts up support banners in wake of attack
Students gather at vigil, share reactions after attack
FBI: Too soon to call Monday’s attack terrorism
Ohio State orders removal of department’s banners
911 calls from Monday reveal fear, confusion on campus
Ohio State employee’s Facebook status causes tension
Terrorism claims surrounding Ohio State attack yet to be backed up by motive
Men’s hockey: No. 10 Ohio State opens Big Ten play at No. 11 Minnesota
Muslim Students’ Association hosts open house for Columbus community
Open carrying protesters walk through campus to campaign for gun rights
Analysis: Ohio State trailing Big Ten peers in ratio of police officers to students
Trump to host private events at Ohio State on Thursday
Trump: ‘It’s an honor’ to meet with victims, first responders
Allowing concealed carry at Ohio State ‘not under consideration’
Abdul Razak Ali Artan’s name added to student group’s list of people of color killed by police
National security, media professors analyze November campus attack
Ohio State attacker went from 3.7 GPA to ‘feeling unmotivated,’ records show
Alexander Hamilton Society to host debate on anti-terrorism policy
The problem is not that the media doesn’t report on the attacks, it’s that the media will not admit that refugees and immigrants do commit such attacks, and that they are motivated by terrorism. Almost every mainstream media outlet has said, since the travel ban was enacted, that no terrorist attack has been committed by anyone from the 7 banned countries. This is simply not true, and that is where the media is purposely misleading and disingenuous. Cynical people do not trust the news anymore because of situations just like this.