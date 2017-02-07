White House lists Ohio State attack as one lacking media attention

Please follow and like us:

The Nov. 28 attack at Ohio State was among 78 attacks White House officials released on a list Monday evening in an effort to support President Donald Trump’s claim that the media under-reports or ignores terrorism related to Muslim radicals.

Earlier on Monday, Trump accused the media of not wanting to cover terrorist attacks related to Muslim radicals, without providing examples or reasoning as to why the media would pursue that route.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported, and in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it,” he said at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

To date, The Lantern has published at least 35 articles either about the attack or referencing the attack.

The White House partially walked back his statements, later providing a list of incidents — not all of which have been declared terrorism, but have been referenced as such by the White House — that the administration says didn’t get enough coverage.

At OSU, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a third-year in logistics management, injured about a dozen people with a knife and a vehicle before being killed by police.

Artan was Muslim, though the FBI has yet to call the event terrorism, or radical-Islamic terrorism. The story dominated local and national news cycles, made front-page news across the country, including in The New York Times and The Washington Post, and received devoted airtime from CNN, ABC and NBC, among others.

The articles are listed below, in chronological order.

Live updates: Knifing suspect killed on North Campus

Accounts of knife attack at Ohio State details chaos on Monday morning

Gallery: Attack at Ohio State on Nov. 28

What we know and what we don’t know about the Ohio State knife attack

Press conference provides further details on campus stabbings

Lantern TV: Ohio State campus stabbing

From the archives: Ohio State attacker featured in Humans of Ohio State

Second press conference recap: Drake, Kasich, Ginther and others speak on campus incident

Heightened counseling services available for students, faculty in wake of incident

Officer who shot campus attacker was previously profiled as a new hire

Reporter who profiled Artan recalls a nervous new student

Community, students gather for vigil at local church

Witnesses recount car crash, stabbings, lock down

Ohio State community shaken following violent attack on campus

ISIS claims Ohio State attack

Victim, a professor, holds out judgement on Ohio State attacker

Students question level of preparedness in Monday’s attack

Student Life puts up support banners in wake of attack

Students gather at vigil, share reactions after attack

FBI: Too soon to call Monday’s attack terrorism

Ohio State orders removal of department’s banners

911 calls from Monday reveal fear, confusion on campus

Ohio State employee’s Facebook status causes tension

Terrorism claims surrounding Ohio State attack yet to be backed up by motive

Men’s hockey: No. 10 Ohio State opens Big Ten play at No. 11 Minnesota

Muslim Students’ Association hosts open house for Columbus community

Open carrying protesters walk through campus to campaign for gun rights

Analysis: Ohio State trailing Big Ten peers in ratio of police officers to students

Trump to host private events at Ohio State on Thursday

Trump: ‘It’s an honor’ to meet with victims, first responders

Allowing concealed carry at Ohio State ‘not under consideration’

Abdul Razak Ali Artan’s name added to student group’s list of people of color killed by police

National security, media professors analyze November campus attack

Ohio State attacker went from 3.7 GPA to ‘feeling unmotivated,’ records show

Alexander Hamilton Society to host debate on anti-terrorism policy